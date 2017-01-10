Bob and Mary (Kay) Hastings: 50th wedding anniversary
Bob and Mary Hastings recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at Wooster United Methodist Church. They were married Dec. 23, 1966 at Grace United Methodist Church in Washington Court House by the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
|Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11)
|Oct '16
|agenda1
|23
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Trump's Scorched Earth...
|Oct '16
|AmericanWoman
|1
|Obama to campaign for Clinton, Ohio Dems as 201...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|62
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC