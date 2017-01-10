Bob and Mary (Kay) Hastings: 50th wed...

Bob and Mary (Kay) Hastings: 50th wedding anniversary

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Daily Record

Bob and Mary Hastings recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at Wooster United Methodist Church. They were married Dec. 23, 1966 at Grace United Methodist Church in Washington Court House by the Rev.

