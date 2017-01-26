A.M. Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Wayne Mutual Insurance Company
The outlook of these Credit Ratings has been revised to stable from positive. The rating upgrades reflect the sustained improvement in Wayne's underwriting and operating results over the past several years, which strengthened its risk-adjusted capitalization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan 13
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
|Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11)
|Oct '16
|agenda1
|23
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Trump's Scorched Earth...
|Oct '16
|AmericanWoman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC