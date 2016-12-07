Utilities get more time on renewable energy mandates
Lawmakers argued over whether to call it a freeze, but the Ohio House voted 54-41 Tuesday to delay enforcement for three more years of requirements that utilities find more of their power from renewable sources. The incremental benchmarks that utilities had been expected to meet annually will continue to climb during that period, but compliance will be voluntary until 2020.
