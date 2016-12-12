Personal
RUTH HINES celebrated her 90th birthday at an open house Dec. 3 at West View Healthy Living, Wooster. The celebration was hosted by her family and many friends attended with well wishes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec 5
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
|Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11)
|Oct '16
|agenda1
|23
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Trump's Scorched Earth...
|Oct '16
|AmericanWoman
|1
|Obama to campaign for Clinton, Ohio Dems as 201...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|62
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC