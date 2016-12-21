Officials: 9 people injured in Warren County collision
WOOSTER, Ohio - Officials say nine people were hospitalized following a collision between two vehicles in northeast Ohio on Christmas Day.Two cars crashed at the intersection of state Route 302 and Bates Road in Wooster around 4:05 p.m. Sunday according to the Department of Public Safety Wooster Communications Center.A total of nine people were ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec 5
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
|Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11)
|Oct '16
|agenda1
|23
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Trump's Scorched Earth...
|Oct '16
|AmericanWoman
|1
|Obama to campaign for Clinton, Ohio Dems as 201...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|62
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC