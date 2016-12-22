Letter: Thankful for supporting fireworks
The Wooster Fireworks Foundation that provides free fireworks and family entertainment for the entire Wooster Community every 4th of July received a generous monetary donation from the proceeds of the Haunted Orchard event that lasted every weekend for the entire month of October. The Foundation would like to personally thank all those who participated at the Haunted Orchard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec 5
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
|Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11)
|Oct '16
|agenda1
|23
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Trump's Scorched Earth...
|Oct '16
|AmericanWoman
|1
|Obama to campaign for Clinton, Ohio Dems as 201...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|62
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC