Letter: Many helped make Lions project a success

The Wooster Noon Lions Club would like to thank the following sponsors of the Christmas Eve "Lights for Sight" Luminary Sale: Bogner Construction Co., Buehler's Fresh Foods, The Commercial and Savings Bank, Consumers National Bank, Critchfield Critchfield and Johnston, Curry Lumber, The Daily Record, D+S Distribution, Family Eye Care of Wooster, Jeffrey Kota Ameriprise Financial, McClintock Electric, Mike Faught Insurance, Roberts Funeral Home, Troutman Vineyards, and Zion Lutheran Church.

