Letter: Many helped make Lions project a success
The Wooster Noon Lions Club would like to thank the following sponsors of the Christmas Eve "Lights for Sight" Luminary Sale: Bogner Construction Co., Buehler's Fresh Foods, The Commercial and Savings Bank, Consumers National Bank, Critchfield Critchfield and Johnston, Curry Lumber, The Daily Record, D+S Distribution, Family Eye Care of Wooster, Jeffrey Kota Ameriprise Financial, McClintock Electric, Mike Faught Insurance, Roberts Funeral Home, Troutman Vineyards, and Zion Lutheran Church.
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec 5
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
|Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11)
|Oct '16
|agenda1
|23
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Trump's Scorched Earth...
|Oct '16
|AmericanWoman
|1
|Obama to campaign for Clinton, Ohio Dems as 201...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|62
