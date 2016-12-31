Letter: Great time at Rural Youth's celebration
Rural Youth's 80th anniversary was held Nov. 12 at the future home of the Buckeye Agricultural Museum and Education Center, 877 W. Old Lincoln Way, Wooster. What a wonderful time with more than 200 attending from ages early 90s to teenagers.
