Letter: Courtesy, respect a 2-way street
Recently there has been repeated articles appearing in the Daily Record alluding to discourteous behavior by Wooster motorists toward College of Wooster students, while crossing city streets. I agree such action should never happen, however, I question the seemingly one-sided reporting by the writer of said articles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec 5
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
|Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11)
|Oct '16
|agenda1
|23
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Trump's Scorched Earth...
|Oct '16
|AmericanWoman
|1
|Obama to campaign for Clinton, Ohio Dems as 201...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|62
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC