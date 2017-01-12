Just in: Richland Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
The Mansfield Police Department and the U.S. Marshals would like to announce the arrest of the Richland Bank robber James Ward. U.S. Marshals have been following up on leads and tips that lead them to a house in Wooster, Ohio.
