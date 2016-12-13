COW women's hoops team searching for NCAC win
Pivotal stretches of play continued to burden The College of Wooster women's basketball team as the Fighting Scots are still searching for their first North Coast Athletic Conference win after dropping a pair of conference contests to Hiram College and conference-leading DePauw University last week. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
