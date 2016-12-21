Christmas lights stolen from home: Me...

Christmas lights stolen from home: Medina Police Blotter

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Cleveland.com

Theft, Squires Court: A resident reported the theft of Christmas lights from a home at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6. There were no suspects at the time of the report. Trespassing, Bronson Street: A woman was cited for trespassing at 12:51 a.m. Dec. 13 when police were called to a residence in the 500 block of Bronson Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wooster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec 5 Musikologist 20
News Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v... Dec 5 American Man 4
News Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday Oct '16 Clinton-JobsOutso... 6
News Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11) Oct '16 agenda1 23
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Trump's Scorched Earth... Oct '16 AmericanWoman 1
News Obama to campaign for Clinton, Ohio Dems as 201... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 62
See all Wooster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wooster Forum Now

Wooster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wooster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Wooster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,752

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC