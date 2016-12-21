Christmas lights stolen from home: Medina Police Blotter

Theft, Squires Court: A resident reported the theft of Christmas lights from a home at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6. There were no suspects at the time of the report. Trespassing, Bronson Street: A woman was cited for trespassing at 12:51 a.m. Dec. 13 when police were called to a residence in the 500 block of Bronson Street.

