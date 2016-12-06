60th anniversary: H. Richard and Jo-A...

60th anniversary: H. Richard and Jo-An Young

Tuesday Dec 6

H. Richard and Jo-An Young, 6949 W. Smithville-Western Road, Wooster, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 2. They were married in 1956 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, New Pittsburg by the Revs. Kenneth Ashman and Marlin Drake. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.

