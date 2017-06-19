Stadium Theatre to Honor Ocean State ...

Stadium Theatre to Honor Ocean State Theatre tickets

Thursday Jun 1

WOONSOCKET, R.I. Due to the closing of The Ocean State Theatre Company, The Stadium Theater in Woonsocket, R.I. has announced they will offer ticket holders an exchange for the performances that have been canceled. The Stadium Theatre Box office Executive Director Cathy Lvesque who is saddened by the loss of OSTC stated" We understand first hand how difficult it is to operate a performing arts centre.

