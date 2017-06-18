Rhode Island teacher in 'fierce' Whit...

Rhode Island teacher in 'fierce' White House photo pushes for LGBT rights under Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: The Toronto Star

Nikos Giannopoulos, Rhode Island's teacher of the year, posed in the White House in April with a rainbow pin and a black lace fan as a small form of protest. Nikos Giannopoulos poses with U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the Oval Office in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woonsocket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lowes Quaker Lane Warwick RI Bad Customer Servi... Jun 1 badcustomerservice 1
News Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16) Feb '17 Todd 5
News Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06) Feb '17 Phart Stupidly 1,108
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan '17 ALL MESHED UP 10
Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16) Jan '17 Hims Be 2
does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10) Jan '17 Hims Be 2
News Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Veteransforever 2
See all Woonsocket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woonsocket Forum Now

Woonsocket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woonsocket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Woonsocket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,530 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC