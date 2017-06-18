Rhode Island teacher in 'fierce' White House photo pushes for LGBT rights under Trump
Nikos Giannopoulos, Rhode Island's teacher of the year, posed in the White House in April with a rainbow pin and a black lace fan as a small form of protest. Nikos Giannopoulos poses with U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the Oval Office in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woonsocket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowes Quaker Lane Warwick RI Bad Customer Servi...
|Jun 1
|badcustomerservice
|1
|Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Todd
|5
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb '17
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Woonsocket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC