Reservations at Ri DMV required during computer launch

Monday Jun 26 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

The Rhode Island DMV is requiring reservations for service during its computer launch period. The process will be used between July 5 and July 17 for customer needing to complete in-person transactions.

