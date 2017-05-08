Rhode Island man gets 15 years for se...

Rhode Island man gets 15 years for sexually assaulting girl

Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin's office says 24-year-old Jamal Rogers, of Woonsocket, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years behind bars. He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Woonsocket, RI

