Rhode Island man charged with multiple sex assaults

A Rhode Island man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while posing as an Uber driver has been indicted on multiple charges. Prosecutors allege 36-year-old Francis Scott, of Woonsocket, sexually assaulted four female victims between November 2015 and February 2017.

