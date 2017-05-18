News | Boy Scout Master and Son Arres...

News | Boy Scout Master and Son Arrested By State Police for Child Porn

Friday May 5

A boy scout master was arrested for possession and transfer of child pornography, the Rhode Island State Police announced on Friday. Arthur O. Pare, 50, of Woonsocket acted as a Club Master of Pack 6 from 2002 to 2004 and as an Assistant Scout Master for Troop 6 from 2006 to 2014.

