Man posing as Uber driver in Rhode Island charged with sexual assaults
A Rhode Island man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while posing as an Uber driver has been indicted on multiple charges. Prosecutors allege 36-year-old Francis Scott, of Woonsocket, sexually assaulted four female victims between November 2015 and February 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Woonsocket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowes Quaker Lane Warwick RI Bad Customer Servi...
|Jun 1
|badcustomerservice
|1
|Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Todd
|5
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb '17
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Woonsocket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC