ABRY-backed THG buys Keough Kirby Associates
The Hilb Group, LLC announced today the acquisition of Keough Kirby Associates of Woonsocket, R.I. The transaction became effective April 1, 2017. As a well-established agency in New England, KK has been providing property and casualty, life and employee benefits services since 1914.
