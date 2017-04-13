Three brothers who allegedly ran inte...

Three brothers who allegedly ran international drug ring in New England facing charges

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Boston.com

Three brothers whom federal authorities allege repeatedly entered the US illegally, were charged Thursday with running an international drug ring that imported heroin and cocaine into three New England states. The men were identified by federal authorities as 47-year-old Hector Valdez and his 44-year-old brother, Claudio, both of whom were living in Woonsocket, R.I. The third brother, identified as Juan Valdez, is 50 years old and living in Milton, Mass.

