Sisters sentenced in $700K immigration scheme

Two Rhode Island sisters are headed to federal prison for participating with their mother in a scheme that defrauded immigrants in Massachusetts out of more than $700,000. Indranis Rocheford and Alba Pena, both of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, were each sentenced last week to more than two years behind bars.

