Rhode Island man convicted of raping girlfriend over cigarette

A Rhode Island man has been convicted of repeatedly raping his then-girlfriend after he became angry that she smoked their last cigarette. The attorney general's office says a Superior Court jury convicted 36-year-old Leopoldo Belen, of Woonsocket, of four counts of first-degree sexual assault for the April 2014 attack, The Providence Journal reports .

