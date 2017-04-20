Rhode Island is more than $10 billion...

Rhode Island is more than $10 billion in debt

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Governments at all levels in Rhode Island have accumulated a combined $10.5 billion of debt, and a handful of municipalities' liabilities are alarmingly high, according to a new study by General Treasurer Seth Magaziner's office. The debt affordability study , Rhode Island's first since 1999, is an ambitious 130-page report that attempts to track public borrowing at all levels, from the state government itself to quasi-public agencies, cities and even small fire districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woonsocket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16) Feb '17 Todd 5
News Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06) Feb '17 Phart Stupidly 1,108
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan '17 ALL MESHED UP 10
Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16) Jan '17 Hims Be 2
does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10) Jan '17 Hims Be 2
News Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Veteransforever 2
Veterans Day Free Meal -TexasRDHouse-Outback-TJ... Nov '16 veterans day 1
See all Woonsocket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woonsocket Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Providence County was issued at May 05 at 3:27PM EDT

Woonsocket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woonsocket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Woonsocket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,592 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC