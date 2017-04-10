News | Woonsocket Man to Serve 5 Years in Federal Prison for Possession of Child Porn
A Woonsocket man is going to serve five years in federal prison after he was found with possession of child pornography inside his home. Jose Marquez Escarcega, 29, was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Thursday for possession of child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woonsocket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Todd
|5
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb '17
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
|Veterans Day Free Meal -TexasRDHouse-Outback-TJ...
|Nov '16
|veterans day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woonsocket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC