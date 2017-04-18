News | 3 Providence Brothers, Previously Deported, Arrested for Leading Major Drug Cartel
The three brothers, who allegedly reentered the county after having been previously convicted of felony drug crimes and deported, arranged for several shipments of multi-kilograms of heroin and cocaine to be brought from Mexico to stash houses in Cranston and Woonsocket. The drugs were then distributed to mid-level drug dealers and street dealers in the greater Providence and greater Boston areas and in Hartford, Connecticut.
