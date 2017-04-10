Man charged in - road rage' wreck that killed truck driver
A Rhode Island man has been charged with causing what police called a road rage crash that left a New York City man dead. State police say 41-year-old Mitchell Savard, of Woonsocket, cut off a tow truck on Interstate 295 in Johnston last week then abruptly stopped his vehicle in the center lane after the other driver honked at him.
