FBI arrests 16 in major RI heroin ring
PROVIDENCE, RI Sixteen people have been arrested by FBI agents after a large-scale heroin ring bust in multiple Rhode Island cities. A nearly 200 page affidavit obtained by ABC6 News Wednesday afternoon revealed three brothers were considered ring leaders of the drug trafficking scheme, referred to as the Valdez Drug Trafficking Organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Woonsocket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Todd
|5
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb '17
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
|Veterans Day Free Meal -TexasRDHouse-Outback-TJ...
|Nov '16
|veterans day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woonsocket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC