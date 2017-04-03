Ex-officer charged with assaulting high school student
A suspended Woonsocket police officer has been charged with assaulting a 16-year-old student at a high school where he volunteers with the football team. The Call reports that Patrick Cahill was arrested last week in connection with the incident at Woonsocket High School.
