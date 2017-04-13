Dominican Nationals Face Deportation After Bust Of Massive Narcotics Ring
Authorities decapitated a massive narcotics supply chain funneling drugs into the U.S. from Mexico, arresting nine Dominican nationals who now face deportation. An investigation launched in September by federal authorities ended in multiple arrests and drug seizures this week, under the direction of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Woonsocket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Todd
|5
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb '17
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
|Veterans Day Free Meal -TexasRDHouse-Outback-TJ...
|Nov '16
|veterans day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woonsocket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC