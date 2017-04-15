Austin Peay State University's Kaylnn Pitts wins again as part...
The Woonsocket, Rhode Island native capped her senior weekend with a 6.08m long jump mark, winning the event and most likely qualifying her for the NCAA East Preliminary to cap an impressive weekend for Austin Peay State University track and field at its home event, the APSU Invitational. Pitts was not alone in her long jump success-in fact, over half of the top-eight were Austin Peay athletes, with senior Chancis Jones posting another strong day as well.
