After public outrage, CVS decides not to charge homeless man...
It could have been public outrage from readers that influenced CVS corporate management not to charge a homeless man for retail fraud after he ate a snack while accidentally locked inside the Trenton store by employees. It also could be that corporate management took a second look at the case and after weighing the pros and cons decided it was not worth pursuing.
Woonsocket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Todd
|5
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb '17
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
|Veterans Day Free Meal -TexasRDHouse-Outback-TJ...
|Nov '16
|veterans day
|1
