Woonsocket shooting suspect arrested,...

Woonsocket shooting suspect arrested, one remains at large

Thursday Mar 9

Diego Garcia, 27, of Woonsocket was arrested for his involvement in a double shooting back on Friday, March 4th, 2017 in the area of 27 Foundry Street.

