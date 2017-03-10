Statue to commemorate Abraham Lincoln...

Statue to commemorate Abraham Lincoln's visit to Woonsocket

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Officials in Woonsocket are seeking proposals from artists to erect a statue of Abraham Lincoln commemorating the 16th president's visit to the Rhode Island city more than 150 years ago. The Woonsocket Call reports the budget for the project is just $8,500, which comes in the form of a grant awarded to the city by the Rhode Island Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woonsocket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16) Feb '17 Todd 5
News Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06) Feb '17 Phart Stupidly 1,108
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan '17 ALL MESHED UP 10
Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16) Jan '17 Hims Be 2
does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10) Jan '17 Hims Be 2
News Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Veteransforever 2
Veterans Day Free Meal -TexasRDHouse-Outback-TJ... Nov '16 veterans day 1
See all Woonsocket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woonsocket Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Providence County was issued at April 05 at 12:31PM EDT

Woonsocket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woonsocket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Oakland
 

Woonsocket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,098 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC