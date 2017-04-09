Scoop: Match Game on Abc - Sunday, April 9, 2017

Sunday nights are about to get BLANKED! Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin is back to host brand-new episodes of "Match Game" on ABC. Produced by FremantleMedia North America, "Match Game" returns on SUNDAY, APRIL 9 , and features four contestants, each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-missing-blank.

