$10M to fund 10 bike infrastructure projects
The Providence Journal reports that three extensions are planned for the Blackstone River Bikeway to add more than 2 A1 2 miles of off-road trails in Pawtucket, Central Falls, Cumberland, Woonsocket and North Smithfield. Officials also plan to expand the South County Bike Path, building a more-than two-mile connection to the University of Rhode Island and a quarter-mile link to the Narragansett Community Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Woonsocket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16)
|Feb 26
|Todd
|5
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb '17
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B...
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
|Veterans Day Free Meal -TexasRDHouse-Outback-TJ...
|Nov '16
|veterans day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woonsocket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC