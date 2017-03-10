$10M to fund 10 bike infrastructure projects

The Providence Journal reports that three extensions are planned for the Blackstone River Bikeway to add more than 2 A1 2 miles of off-road trails in Pawtucket, Central Falls, Cumberland, Woonsocket and North Smithfield. Officials also plan to expand the South County Bike Path, building a more-than two-mile connection to the University of Rhode Island and a quarter-mile link to the Narragansett Community Center.

