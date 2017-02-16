The transitioning church
It's not the norm when the Diocese of Providence calls a "town hall meeting." Town hall meetings are commonly events where people air their concerns and ideas before elected officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woonsocket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb 6
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|4
|Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B...
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
|Veterans Day Free Meal -TexasRDHouse-Outback-TJ...
|Nov '16
|veterans day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woonsocket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC