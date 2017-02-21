Politics | Moore: Raimondo's Old Scho...

Politics | Moore: Raimondo's Old School, Know A Guy Politics

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Go Local

Rhode Islanders from Narragansett to Woonsocket and everywhere in between are disgusted with the fact that government insiders profit from their connections and secure sweetheart deals as well as government largesse thanks to who they know--not what they can do for us. When Governor Gina Raimondo was running for the state government's top job, she certainly talked a good game about the need for Little Rhody to clean up its negative reputation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woonsocket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06) Feb 6 Phart Stupidly 1,108
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan '17 ALL MESHED UP 10
News Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16) Jan '17 Hims Be 4
Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16) Jan '17 Hims Be 2
does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10) Jan '17 Hims Be 2
News Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B... Nov '16 Veteransforever 2
Veterans Day Free Meal -TexasRDHouse-Outback-TJ... Nov '16 veterans day 1
See all Woonsocket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woonsocket Forum Now

Woonsocket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woonsocket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Woonsocket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,934 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC