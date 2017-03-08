Police: Man posing as Uber driver sex...

Police: Man posing as Uber driver sexually assaulted teen

Friday Feb 24

Police have arrested a 36-year-old Rhode Island man who they say kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old Providence girl while posing as an Uber driver. Maj. David Lapatin announced Thursday that Francis Scott, of Woonsocket, was charged with kidnapping and second-degree sexual assault following his arrest.

