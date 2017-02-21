Police face complaints about 'third-shift terror squad'
In this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 photo Charm Howie, of Providence, R.I., stands for a photograph, in Woonsocket, R.I. Howie is one of several residents alleging racially biased and overly aggressive policing by what critics have come to call the "third shift terror squad" of Providence officers who patrol the city's South Side at night.
Woonsocket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb 6
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|4
|Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B...
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
|Veterans Day Free Meal -TexasRDHouse-Outback-TJ...
|Nov '16
|veterans day
|1
