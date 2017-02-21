Police face complaints about 'third-shift terror squad'

In this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 photo Charm Howie, of Providence, R.I., stands for a photograph, in Woonsocket, R.I. Howie is one of several residents alleging racially biased and overly aggressive policing by what critics have come to call the "third shift terror squad" of Providence officers who patrol the city's South Side at night.

