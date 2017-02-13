Down sizing
PACKED: There wasn't a seat to be found for the Diocese of Providence "town meeting" held Wednesday at Hendricken High School to discuss the future of Warwick's 10 Catholic parishes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woonsocket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb 6
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|4
|Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Hims Be
|2
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B...
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
|Veterans Day Free Meal -TexasRDHouse-Outback-TJ...
|Nov '16
|veterans day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woonsocket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC