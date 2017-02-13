Down sizing

Down sizing

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Warwickonline.com

PACKED: There wasn't a seat to be found for the Diocese of Providence "town meeting" held Wednesday at Hendricken High School to discuss the future of Warwick's 10 Catholic parishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woonsocket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06) Feb 6 Phart Stupidly 1,108
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan '17 ALL MESHED UP 10
News Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16) Jan '17 Hims Be 4
Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16) Jan '17 Hims Be 2
does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10) Jan '17 Hims Be 2
News Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B... Nov '16 Veteransforever 2
Veterans Day Free Meal -TexasRDHouse-Outback-TJ... Nov '16 veterans day 1
See all Woonsocket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woonsocket Forum Now

Woonsocket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woonsocket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Woonsocket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,319 • Total comments across all topics: 278,854,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC