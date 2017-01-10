The Machine Performs Pink Floyd at Stadium Theatre on 2/4

THE MACHINE, America's top Pink Floyd show, will perform at Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Sqaure, Woonsocket, on Saturday, February 4th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $29.00 and $36.00. For more information call 401-762-4545 or visit www.stadiumtheatre.com .

