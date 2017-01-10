The Machine Performs Pink Floyd at Stadium Theatre on 2/4
THE MACHINE, America's top Pink Floyd show, will perform at Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Sqaure, Woonsocket, on Saturday, February 4th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $29.00 and $36.00. For more information call 401-762-4545 or visit www.stadiumtheatre.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woonsocket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16)
|Jan 8
|Hims Be
|4
|Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16)
|Jan 8
|Hims Be
|2
|does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10)
|Jan 8
|Hims Be
|2
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B...
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
|Veterans Day Free Meal -TexasRDHouse-Outback-TJ...
|Nov '16
|veterans day
|1
|Veterans Day Free Meal -Chilis-TexasRDHouse-Out...
|Nov '16
|veterans day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woonsocket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC