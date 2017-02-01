State awards $3.8M for historic preservation and the arts
The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission announced 33 grant recipients Thursday. Among the projects, preservation grants will restore the visitors' center at historic Fort Adams in Newport and preserve schoolhouses, museums, a library and other historic structures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Woonsocket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16)
|Jan 8
|Hims Be
|4
|Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16)
|Jan 8
|Hims Be
|2
|does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10)
|Jan 8
|Hims Be
|2
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B...
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
|Veterans Day Free Meal -TexasRDHouse-Outback-TJ...
|Nov '16
|veterans day
|1
|Veterans Day Free Meal -Chilis-TexasRDHouse-Out...
|Nov '16
|veterans day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woonsocket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC