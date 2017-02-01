'Safe haven' group seeks Baby May, left at St. Vincent in 2000
Activists for baby safe havens will gather Thursday in a Vernon Hill parking lot in hopes of locating a now 16-year-old girl who made headlines in 2000 as an abandoned newborn found swaddled in a bloody towel at the bottom of a plastic shopping bag. Pamela Morris of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, will make an appeal to the unidentified teenager, whom she found May 1, 2000, in the employee parking lot at the old St. Vincent Hospital.
