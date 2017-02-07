Lifestyle | Riverzedge Arts Receives ...

Lifestyle | Riverzedge Arts Receives $249k Grant from RI State Council on Arts

From left: Joyce Smith-Corrente, board member, Chris Fagbayi, DesignWorks Studio Director, Simon Slowinski, PrintWorks Studio Director, Karen Barbosa, Director of Education and Youth Development, Randall Rosenbaum, RISCA Executive Director. Riverzedge Arts has been awarded a $249,000 State Cultural Facilities Grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts .

