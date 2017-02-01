Kilmartin: 3 plead no contest to unemployment fraud

Rhode Island prosecutors say three people have pleaded no contest to charges of unemployment insurance fraud totaling nearly $60,000. Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says 58-year-old Susan Brown, an employee of a health care company in Warren, was sentenced to seven years of probation and ordered to pay restitution after entering a plea in Superior Court on Tuesday to one count of obtaining money under false pretenses.

