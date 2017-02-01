Kilmartin: 3 plead no contest to unemployment fraud
Rhode Island prosecutors say three people have pleaded no contest to charges of unemployment insurance fraud totaling nearly $60,000. Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says 58-year-old Susan Brown, an employee of a health care company in Warren, was sentenced to seven years of probation and ordered to pay restitution after entering a plea in Superior Court on Tuesday to one count of obtaining money under false pretenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Woonsocket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16)
|Jan 8
|Hims Be
|4
|Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16)
|Jan 8
|Hims Be
|2
|does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10)
|Jan 8
|Hims Be
|2
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B...
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
|Veterans Day Free Meal -TexasRDHouse-Outback-TJ...
|Nov '16
|veterans day
|1
|Veterans Day Free Meal -Chilis-TexasRDHouse-Out...
|Nov '16
|veterans day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woonsocket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC