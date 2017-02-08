Bruyere named to revenue post at Penn Highlands Healthcare
John Bruyere has been named the revenue management service line vice president for Penn Highlands Healthcare, according to Steve Fontaine, CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare. Bruyere will be responsible for overseeing revenue related functions to include scheduling, registration, insurance verification/authorization, medical records, business services and collections for all service lines in all Penn Highlands locations.
