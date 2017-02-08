Bruyere named to revenue post at Penn...

Bruyere named to revenue post at Penn Highlands Healthcare

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Progress

John Bruyere has been named the revenue management service line vice president for Penn Highlands Healthcare, according to Steve Fontaine, CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare. Bruyere will be responsible for overseeing revenue related functions to include scheduling, registration, insurance verification/authorization, medical records, business services and collections for all service lines in all Penn Highlands locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woonsocket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06) Mon Phart Stupidly 1,108
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 13 ALL MESHED UP 10
News Popeyes is Coming to Woonsocket (Feb '16) Jan '17 Hims Be 4
Castle Luncheonette to re-open March 1st. 2016! (Feb '16) Jan '17 Hims Be 2
does anyone know anything about Nelson Olivier? (Aug '10) Jan '17 Hims Be 2
News Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B... Nov '16 Veteransforever 2
Veterans Day Free Meal -TexasRDHouse-Outback-TJ... Nov '16 veterans day 1
See all Woonsocket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woonsocket Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Providence County was issued at February 09 at 4:28AM EST

Woonsocket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woonsocket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
 

Woonsocket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,646 • Total comments across all topics: 278,695,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC