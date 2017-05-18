Winn Tech Inc v. Nobuko Lawson
Aaron R. Sims, SIMS, PRICE & PRICE, P.L.L.C., Woodward, Oklahoma, for Plaintiff/Appellee, Bryan L. Billings, BILLINGS & BILLINGS, Woodward, Oklahoma, for Defendant/Appellant. 1 Defendant Lawson appeals an order granting prevailing-party attorney fees to Plaintiff Winn-Tech after Winn-Tech accepted an offer of judgment made by defendant Lawson pursuant 12 O.S. 1101.
