Franetovich, FFA Members Build Fences At Fire-Ravaged Northwest Oklahoma Ranch

The grand finale near Gate, OK, on Friday through Sunday, May 12-14, was the topper to all of the wildfire disaster relief work Mike Franetovich has organized and helped make happen since the devastating fires blazed through Northwest Oklahoma in early March. Franetovich, who lives west of Tecumseh, put together a team of nearly 20 Tecumseh and Bethel FFA boys and girls, their advisors, parents, his teenage son and other friends to build a mile of fencing for a mother and her adult son who lost 55 miles of expensive fencing and nearly everything else on their ranch in the wildfires that started March 6. Their gift of a mile of new fence to contain the ranching family's cattle is valued at $8,000 to $10,000.

